Cathie Wood Doubles Down on Tesla (TSLA) Stock After Earnings

Wood believes TSLA stock could reach $2,000 per share

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 27, 2023, 10:53 am EDT
  • Cathie Wood is still betting on Tesla (TSLA) stock after its most recent earnings report.
  • Two of her funds have purchased additional shares of TSLA.
  • She also has a price target of $2,000 per share for the stock.
Source: Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Cathie Wood continues to bet on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock following the electric vehicle (EV) company’s latest earnings report.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) both picked up extra shares of TSLA stock on Wednesday. ARKK bought 163,495 shares and ARKW picked up 27,481 shares of the EV company’s stock.

In total, Cathie Wood now owns $813.65 million worth of TSLA stock across Ark Invest. That includes shares held by ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, as well as ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ).

Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On TSLA Stock

Tasha Keeney, an ARK analyst, told Yahoo Finance Live the following about the firm’s stance on Tesla.

“We’ve actually modeled the opportunity in Robotaxis in autonomy, and if you look at the future of Tesla vehicles that are capable of becoming robotaxi enabled, and earning a recurring revenue stream at what we think will be a software as a service like margins, this is an amazing potential for Tesla. It’ll definitely be the highest return on investment per battery produced, as we’ve analyzed in our new report.”

Wood has even gone so far as to say she expects TSLA stock to reach $2,000 per share. For comparison, TSLA shares closed out trading on Wednesday at $153.75 each. That represents a roughly 1,200% upside for the stock.

TSLA stock is up 1.3% as of Thursday morning and is up 44% year-to-date.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

