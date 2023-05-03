The 3 Most Promising Edge Computing Stocks to Buy in May 2023

As the broader technology space nurses its wounds from a massive beat down last year, savvy investors wouldn’t want to overlook the massive potential of the best edge computing stocks to buy.
This burgeoning sector revolves around the concept of edge computing, where networks and devices are near end users. The end goal is to bolster processing power nearer to the source of demand, unlocking unparalleled efficiencies.
At its core, edge computing stocks focus on enhancing productivity allowing businesses to reduce costs significantly.
This dynamic sector covers many industries, including public cloud providers, hardware manufacturers, and content delivery networks.
As edge computing growth stocks continue to gain traction, Research firm, MarketsandMarkets anticipates a rapid global expansion, with a CAGR of 17.8% between 2022 and 2027.
This article will look into some top-notch edge computing stock picks that are likely to soar as this transformative technology reaches new heights.
|NVDA
|Nvidia
|$283.47
|ANET
|Arista Networks
|$137.39
|FSLY
|Fastly
|$14.31
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has effectively carved a niche for itself in the edge computing sphere, fueled by its trailblazing GPUs that effectively cater to gaming and data processing.
With edge computing demanding swift processing and real-time analytics, its offerings are a perfect match, positioning it as a dominant player in this flourishing market.
Bolstered by its AI and deep learning prowess, NVIDIA’s software development kits allow companies to harness edge technology’s impeccable potential effectively.
Its innovative NVIDIA Edge Stack is essentially a comprehensive software component suite utilized by tech juggernauts such as Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Accenture (NYSE:ACN), and Fujitsu. This partnership with the top tech companies underscores NVIDIA’s ability to deliver efficient edge computing solutions.
NVIDIA’s unique capabilities and collaborations cement its place as a top dog in the edge computing landscape.
Arista Networks (ANET)
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is a leader in producing software-driven cloud computing equipment, operating a hyper-growth business over the years.
To put things in perspective, its 5-year average revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow growth have been at 21.3%, 28.6%, and 49%, respectively.
Its utility in the cloud computing sphere is linked to its recent shift towards “campus cloud” solutions, involving the construction of smaller, local data centers for enterprise clients. With its cutting-edge AI-driven security platform, Arista’s focus on cybersecurity provides the necessary components for implementing robust security strategies. This proactive approach to security safeguards sensitive data and allows firms to embrace edge computing confidently.
Therefore, the company’s innovative campus cloud approach and steadfast commitment to cybersecurity make it a stand-out player in edge computing.
Fastly (FSLY)
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) has emerged as an innovative powerhouse in the edge computing realm with its powerful edge cloud platform. Its versatile edge cloud platform effectively excels in content delivery, web and mobile application optimization, and real-time data processing. Moreover, Fastly’s network of servers ensures lightning-fast data processing and proficient handling of abundant data volumes, integral for contemporary applications such as AI, machine learning, and other tech verticals.
To top it off, Fastly’s modern, high-performance Edge Cloud platform encompasses a trifecta of network services, including security, computing, and observability. Such a service is currently one of the most comprehensive solutions covering edge computing, offering unparalleled confidence and efficiency. In response to the ever-growing demand for edge computing services, Fastly is in a position to reap the benefits of the edge computing trend, making it an enticing prospect for the long haul.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines