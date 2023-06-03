3 Revolutionary Companies With Trillion-Dollar Potential

SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

These potential trillion dollar stocks are well-positioned

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 14, 2023, 8:01 pm EDT
  • These early-stage, revolutionary companies can become trillion-dollar companies.
  • Exact Sciences (EXAS): The company’s blood cancer test could save millions of lives.
  • Schrodinger (SDGR): SDGR’s drug discovery system is a game-changer for pharmaceutical companies.
  • Aurora Innovation (AUR): AUR’s self-driving system for trucks is revolutionary.
Source: Reel2Reel/shutterstock.com

Finding early-stage, revolutionary companies whose market capitalizations can reach $1 trillion can be very lucrative. Just look atAlphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Without a doubt, investors who bought those top revolutionary companies when their valuations were low made big amounts of money after they became trillion-dollar stocks. Now, we’re after even more trillion-dollar potential companies.

In my view, the best way to find the top revolutionary companies is to try to determine which firms have products or services that are likely to become “must-haves” for a good amount of consumers and/or companies. To accomplish the latter objective, we have to identify firms whose products make people’s lives much better and/or save them large amounts of money. In my opinion, I believe the following three revolutionary companies meet those criteria.

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

a man sitting behind a pile of cash
Source: Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) announced extremely positive data regarding its multi-cancer blood test. Moreover, by using the test, health professionals were able to diagnose over twice the number of cancers than is possible with current, standard-of-care tests. In other words, Exact Sciences’ blood cancer test could save millions of lives at a very low cost.

In addition, Dr. Tom Beer, the company’s Chief Medical Officer, Multi-Cancer Early Detection, said the data “show that early detection enables successful treatment and long-term freedom from cancer in patients.” Given the strength of the data and the high likelihood that EXAS’ test has of being able to save millions of lives, the firm could easily join the elite club of trillion-dollar stocks. Showing that the Street has gained some appreciation for Exact Sciences’ technology, its shares have soared 152% over the last year.

Schrodinger (SDGR)

7 Stocks to Buy Benefiting From Millennial Money
Source: Shutterstock

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) has developed software, based on physics and AI, that greatly speeds up the drug discovery process and significantly increases the odds of selecting molecules that could become successful drugs. As a result, its product saves drug companies big amounts of time and money. Moreover, the firm has signed deals with multiple, huge drug makers, such as Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). These agreements could generate tremendous amounts of money for Schrodinger if the molecules that it finds for these firms become successful drugs.

For example, last Oct. Schrodinger made a deal with Eli Lilly. Under the terms of the agreement, SDGR can receive as much as $425 million if the molecules it finds for LLY become thriving drugs. Additionally, SDGR is developing its own drugs which have a great deal of potential. As I pointed out in another column, “Two Phase 1 studies of Schrodinger’s blood cancer treatment, SGR-1505, have also been launched.”

Aurora Innovation (AUR)

Man in blue formal wear tuxedo standing as money 'rains' on him, isolated on red vivid background.
Source: Shutterstock

I believe that Aurora’s (NASDAQ:AUR) self-driving system is revolutionary for two reasons. One, it’s designed specifically for trucks, and it has the ability to respond appropriately to many difficult, specific situations that can occur on roads. Specifically, the system can deal appropriately with collisions with other vehicles or property, it can cope with extreme and unexpected weather events, and it can deal with scattered road debris and emergency vehicles.

In addition, the system can save companies a great deal of money by costing less than truck drivers and enabling them to overcome the truck driver shortage that’s plaguing American firms. Additionally, Aurora’s product can ship freight much faster because the system, unlike truck drivers, doesn’t have to stop to rest.

Two, as I’ve pointed out, a number of the company’s largest partners including FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and Uber (NYSE:UBER), have expanded their trials with Aurora to validate the strength and value of its technology. In addition, Canaccord Genuity recently praised Aurora’s management team. In fact, the firm believes that Aurora’s competitive advantages will help it get a meaningful share of the autonomous driving market.

Given these points, I believe that Aurora can easily become a trillion-dollar stock.

As of the date of publication, Larry Ramer owned shares of SDGR, EXAS, and AUR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

