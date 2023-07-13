Why Are Airline Stocks Up Today?

Airline stocks are on the rise Thursday and investors can thank Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) for the recent boost in attention!
That’s due to Delta Air Lines announcing a travel boom that resulted in strong earnings for the second quarter of 2023. This resulted in it reported a record $2.68 per share alongside a record operating revenue of $15.6 billion. Wall Street was only expecting $2.40 per share on revenue of $14.49 billion.
Considering the positive earnings in its latest report, it makes sense that Delta Air Lines also increased its outlook for 2023. This now has it expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $6 per share to $7 per share. For the record, Wall Street is expecting revenue of $6.17 per share for the year.
Citi analyst Stephen Trent also said the following about DAL stock in a note to clients obtained by Barron’s.
“Overall, the carrier’s results and guide look very encouraging. Citi continues to identify Buy-rated Delta as its favorite U.S. carrier.”
With this news, other airline stocks got an initial increase this morning. Let’s get into that below!
Airline Stocks Moving On Thursday
- DAL starts us off with the company’s shares slipping slightly since its earlier gains.
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is getting a slight boost as of Thursday morning.
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) shares saw gains earlier today but are down slightly as of this writing.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) stock is another that started off strong this morning before giving up its rally.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.