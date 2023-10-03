3 Battery Stocks To Make You The Millionaire Next Door: October Edition

There’s no question that the push towards electric vehicles (EVs) is in full gear. It’s not just the proliferation of advertising for EVs. Almost every major automaker is making plans to wean their production away from vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICEs). But before you consider picking up more shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), it might be to your benefit to consider investing in one or more battery stocks.
That’s because the reality of EV adoption is turning out to be a little trickier than the rosy projections. Widespread EV adoption is possible, perhaps even likely. However, there’s always been a chicken-or-egg debate about what event would drive EV stock prices: EV production or EV infrastructure to promote that production at scale.
For now, it appears that the debate is landing squarely on the side of companies involved in the EV infrastructure. That includes battery makers.
In this article, we look at three battery stocks that are trading at low prices today but have the chance for significant price movement. This is still an emerging sector, so be sure to do your due diligence before taking a position in these stocks.
Panasonic (PCRFY)
I’ve had the opportunity to write about battery stocks at a couple of different points this year. Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) stock has made the list both times, and it does so again. The simple proposition is that Panasonic is one of the leading battery suppliers to Tesla. Not just that, the company is one of the company’s most trusted suppliers.
Critics will cite the fact that Panasonic is not only a significant supplier for Tesla, but Tesla is its only significant client in terms of revenue. But the company is using its first-mover advantage well. In the first place, it’s expanding its production footprint including within the United States. This will allow it to take advantage from incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Also, not only is the company taking steps to improve the design of its lithium-ion battery, but it also has multiple patents for a solid-state battery design that could break the lithium-ion battery’s stronghold on the EV sector.
BYD Company (BYDDF)
BYD Company (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) is next up on this list of battery stocks. BYD is a Chinese company, but it’s rapidly becoming one of the leading EV manufacturers in the world. In fact, in the last quarter, the company’s production was nearly on par with Tesla.
The difference is that BYD manufactures its own batteries, and it’s not just any battery. It’s a battery that has advantages over lithium-ion batteries.
It’s called the Blade Battery and it has advantages over traditional batteries in terms of energy density (e.g. it packs more cells into the same space). It has fewer parts so it can be produced at less cost. The significance of the company’s battery design isn’t lost on other companies, particularly Tesla which is now using some of BYD’s batteries in its vehicles.
BYD Company is covered by 27 analysts. 25 of them give the stock either a “Strong Buy” or “Buy” rating. That kind of support suggests that the 23% gain in BYDDF stock in 2023 is just the beginning.
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT)
An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a solid choice for investors looking to gain exposure to a specific sector without the risk of investing in individual stocks. For EV battery stocks, one of the best picks is the Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT).
Of the fund’s 50 holdings, the top two are Tesla and BYD. However, it also includes exposure to companies like Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and other lithium miners. The fund has more than $123.83 million of assets under management. It’s expense ratio of 0.59% is a little higher than some investors might like. However, this fund does come with some risk.
BATT stock may not be a millionaire-maker stock by itself, but it’s a good way for investors to get exposure to a sector that will produce some 10x stocks or higher in the coming decades.
On the date of publication, Chris Markoch did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.