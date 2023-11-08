The Tech Stocks That Will Eventually Become the New Magnificent Seven

Trying to find the future Magnificent Seven tech stocks could be easy. From a short-term perspective, it’s as simple as finding which tech stocks in the S&P 500 pose the greatest threat to the current picks. For example, when FAANG reigned supreme, it was clear that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was rapidly losing its top position to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Before the current naming structure emerged, many analysts simply swapped the “N” in FAANG with Nvidia.
Finding the tech stocks that will make up the Magnificent Seven in 10 or more years, though, involves much more imagination and deeper research. Think about what drove FAANG. That regime was built largely on mid-pandemic boredom and malaise that pushed customer cash into content platforms like Netflix, spiking consumer online shopping that benefited Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook’s novelty to the benefit of Meta (NASDAQ:META). Could anyone in 2000 have predicted any of these three companies’ success?
To that end, imagine what future trends and tech will play out. Then, dig into lesser-known stocks developing game-changing systems and solutions today. There’s no better place to find the new Magnificent Seven stocks than in microcap stocks. Microcaps are largely boom or bust. A company either strikes gold and explodes or it fades into obscurity. But the risk/reward profile skews in the investors’ favor. Microcap stocks (over the long run) outperform the S&P 500 and average private equity gains. That makes microcaps the perfect place to find the new Magnificent Seven.
Photronics (PLAB)
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) captures today’s top tech and tomorrow’s unlimited potential. PLAB is a semiconductor stock, but this tech stock focuses on semiconductor photomask development. Photomask technology is complex but has two core impacts on the future.
First, Photronics’ semiconductor photomasks ensure precision and accuracy. By patterning a microchip, Photronics helps advance artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Both sectors demand increasingly complex circuitry with greater precision. At the same time, these photomasks have fine details that effectively help shrink transistors and components. They’re basically the driving force behind Moore’s Law. These value propositions, combined with their cost-effectiveness, position Photronics at the intersection of current and emerging tech. That intersection makes PLAB a top contender for inclusion in the new Magnificent Seven.
PLAB trades at just 10x earnings, which is pretty cheap for a tech stock. At the same time, its income is remarkably steady, if not remarkable. This semiconductor stock is still in its infancy, relatively speaking, and stands to gain greatly from increased reliance on semiconductors across sectors.
New Magnificent Seven Stock: AvePoint (AVPT)
Including AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) on a list of the new Magnificent Seven stocks is cheating, I admit it. That’s because AvePoint likely won’t meet the mark on its merit. Instead, look to a potential buyout by a current market leader. AvePoint provides critical data solutions to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and, in my opinion, it’s only a matter of time until Microsoft buys them wholesale to streamline operations.
AvePoint’s core integrations are with Microsoft 365, though the company’s client base also includes Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). AvePoint offers a range of cloud solutions, including backup, security and recordkeeping. Critically, though, AvePoint is making major inroads within EdTech, leveraging Microsoft 365 and Teams as programs of record. EdTech is expected to hit $404 billion by 2025, and its acceleration isn’t slowing as remote schooling opportunities are increasingly viable. Microsoft is already targeting that EdTech market and, from my perspective, will likely absorb AvePoint as part of that initiative.
Digi International (DGII)
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is an Internet of Things (IoT) tech stock ready to be part of the future Magnificent Seven. Remarkably, for an IoT microcap stock, DGII is consistently profitable. It generated a positive EPS for most of the past 10 years, hitting 14% CAGR since then and 17% over the past 5 years. The company builds and distributes products critical to IoT expansion, including embedded network connections and scalable USB and cell communication modules.
IoT is rapidly penetrating national markets, with full globalization on the horizon. Today, there are just over 15 billion IoT-connected devices on the market, with that statistic set to double by 2030. To that end, management is projecting continued short-term strength, with a 12% growth forecast and higher recurring revenue. Shares are in a slump this year despite the sunny outlook, meaning this future Magnificent Seven stock is priced to buy today for investors capturing IoT’s future potential.
New Magnificent Seven Stock: Archer Aviation (ACHR)
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is a well-known stock. But not many predict that ACHR could be part of the future Magnificent Seven. This stock’s flying car focus, specifically within an “air taxi” context, is a visionary counterpart to other stocks’ present-day operational applications. Archer will showcase its Midnight aircraft at a trade show on the 13th. That could be a major catalyst for this flying car tech stock.
Though commercial flying cars are a far-flung prospect, the company’s tech remains in demand today. In July, the company signed a $142 million contract with the U.S. Air Force. This agreement and other contracts serve to bolster Archer’s financial standing as they develop revolutionary tech and fuel massive R&D costs. Investors should look to the next few years as proof of Archer’s long-term potential, as the company vowed to launch air taxis in Abu Dhabi by 2026.
If Archer can stick the landing by hitting this ambitious milestone, the stock will likely go stratospheric. Shares are already up nearly 200% since January. But the per-share price is still priced right for small-cap investors hunting for the next Magnificent Seven stock.
SMART Global Holdings (SGH)
SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) is a wide-ranging memory and computing tech stock. It’s also positioned to be part of the Magnificent Seven one day. Computing memory will only become more important as corporate clients and consumers expect to do more with smaller devices. At the same time, SMART offers a range of AI solutions to enterprise clients. That makes the company an AI stock but one the market has (thus far) critically undervalued.
Shares fell nearly 50% last month after a tough earnings report. But don’t let that scare you away from this future Magnificent Seven stock. The report came on the heels of massive internal realignment, including divestment of volatile and underperforming assets in Brazil. One analyst noting the fast decline said, “With Smart Brazil now accounted for as a discontinued operation and the company’s margin structure significantly improved, we expect valuation multiples can take a step higher.”
The same report pointed to high-margin products within SMART’s global portfolio. Combine that critical business metric with advanced AI and an overlooked position, and SMART is one of the top tech stocks most investors miss.
New Magnificent Seven Stock: Yext (YEXT)
You’ve likely interacted with Yext (NYSE:YEXT) or its many marketing products in the past, even if you didn’t know it. Yext’s market penetration is unmatched. Corporate giants, including Samsung and Verizon (NYSE:VZ), leverage the platform. Still, its Magnificent Seven potential isn’t apparent to most.
Yext offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing tools, spanning SEO, content management, reputation and review management, social media and deep analytics to drive decision-making. Internet marketing is increasingly complex, and building in-house expertise to tackle each of the many demands is cost-prohibitive. A platform like Yext, aggregating all that and more, serves as a vital solution to navigating that landscape. At the same time, platforms like Yext have inherent “stickiness” that encourages client loyalty, as switching costs are high once you’re enmeshed in a Yext ecosystem.
Yext’s last earnings report was positive and included a dive into the company’s AI integrations. AI is pervasive at this point but largely unleveraged within digital marketing compared to Yext’s solutions. The company’s per-share performance, $0.07, beat the previous year’s $0.03 loss. At the same time, management adjusted year-end earnings expectations higher. Despite the optimism and outperformance, shares are down on the year. That makes today’s entry point perfect to capture the future of AI-driven digital marketing and to snag a piece of this new Magnificent Seven stock.
FuboTV (FUBO)
FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is a former meme stock, but this streaming company still has massive potential to be part of the new Magnificent Seven. Streaming is here to stay, yet few existing companies capture the streaming sports market as effectively as FuboTV. Last week, the company reported stellar earnings. Revenue jumped 42% year-over-year and is set to reach $1.324 billion by the end of the year. Despite the growth and adaptation to changing streaming trends, shares remain down 13% over the past year.
FuboTV stands at the intersection of entertainment and engagement that other companies like Netflix simply can’t touch. Less reliant on production costs (and risk of writer strikes) than big-name counterparts, FuboTV’s value proposition fills a critical gap. Streaming sports have long been the purview of legacy media, but FuboTV’s industry-wide disruption is just the beginning. The company encourages fan interactivity in a way other streaming services can’t through its FanView service. That generates engagement for a normally passive activity and helps bring the best of sports watching — being part of the play or team — to the house in a way that hasn’t yet been broadly commercialized.
On the date of publication, Jeremy Flint held no positions (directly or indirectly) in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.