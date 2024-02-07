7 AI Stocks With Serious Potential to Make You a Millionaire

AI stocks with millionaire potential continue to capture the spotlight in the whirlwind of tech evolution. From relative obscurity in 2021 to becoming the cornerstone of modern investment, the AI sector’s journey has been extraordinary. Skeptics are likely to caution against the hype, yet the undeniable advancements and the transformative power of AI command attention.
With PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) projecting AI’s contribution to the global economy at a staggering $15.7 trillion by 2030 and McKinsey highlighting generative AI’s potential to add between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion across diverse applications, the allure of AI stocks is undeniable. These figures effectively validate the sector’s explosive growth while underscoring the critical role of leading AI stocks in shaping a future rich with innovation and financial promise.
Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL)
Despite the chatter about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) lagging behind Microsoft and other tech giants in the AI race, such views might be too hasty. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, remains poised to silence the skeptics. Introducing AI-driven products, including Bard and the Search Generative Experience, showcases Google’s commitment to evolving with technology. Moreover, the company’s reservoir of high-quality training data, drawn from its massive user base across multiple products, gives it a key edge in developing sophisticated, context-aware AI features. In December 2023, Google released Gemini, its latest and most powerful LLM, proving Alphabet is still a key player in the AI race.
Alphabet’s recent earnings report further solidifies its standing in the tech arena. With an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64, surpassing analyst expectations, and a 13% jump in sales on a year-over-year basis of $86.31 billion, Alphabet demonstrates robust financial health. On top of that, the Google Cloud segment is reporting a 26% bump, marking a significant turn into profitability with earnings of $864 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This profitability signals Alphabet’s successful pivot towards sustainable cloud computing and AI expansion.
Microsoft (MSFT)
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a true juggernaut in the AI realm, positioning itself as a formidable contender in the AI chip market. With plans to introduce ‘custom-designed’ AI-optimized chips, Microsoft is in an excellent position to challenge the current leadership and redefine its positioning among the tech giant. While Nvidia currently leads the pack in 2024, Microsoft’s strategic ventures into AI technology highlight its potential to disrupt and innovate efficiently within this competitive space.
Elevating its status, Microsoft has effectively reclaimed the title of the world’s most valuable company, with its valuation soaring past the $3 trillion mark. This surge is largely attributed to the AI boom and the success of ChatGPT since its debut in November a couple of years ago, propelling Microsoft’s stock by over 50% and adding a staggering $1.5 trillion to its market cap. Despite facing a post-earnings dip, Microsoft’s ambitious efforts to monetize AI through initiatives, including Office Co-Pilot, signal a transformative shift in productivity tools. This strategic focus on AI, alongside powerful growth in cloud services and Office365, cements Microsoft’s trajectory for continued expansion and innovation.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) continues to demonstrate its prowess across a myriad of technological frontiers, from AI and quantum computing to blockchain, marking itself as a multilayered growth engine for investors. As the vanguard of GPU-accelerated computing, Nvidia has efficiently carved out a niche in sectors poised for exponential growth: gaming, professional visualization, data center operations, and automotive technologies.
The company’s recent financial achievements underscore the effectiveness of its diversified strategy. In the third quarter of 2023, Nvidia reported a staggering 205.5% year-over-year increase in sales, reaching a whopping $18.12 billion. This growth was complemented by a monumental bump in net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS), which soared over 1,250% year-over-year to $9.24 billion and $3.71, respectively. These figures comfortably shattered previous records while significantly exceeding market expectations, with EPS and revenue beating forecasts by 18.7% and 12.5%, respectively. Under the leadership of CEO Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s focus on GPUs, CPUs, networking, AI foundry services, and Nvidia AI Enterprise software has positioned it at the forefront of technology’s next frontier.
Baidu (BIDU)
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is often referred to as China’s Google, making major strides in the generative AI landscape with its strategic pivot towards a comprehensive AI-driven ecosystem. Through its advanced foundation models and the development of a robust ERNIE bot, Baidu has created a platform that efficiently enables AI-native applications, attracting more than 10,000 businesses to its monthly subscription service. This move enhances Baidu’s product offerings and solidifies its position in the AI sector, capable of handling millions of daily queries with ease.
Furthermore, the integration of ERNIE into Samsung’s Galaxy S24 marks a major collaboration, introducing real-time translation features and cutting-edge AI capabilities poised to rival Apple’s latest iPhone. Despite facing a 22% drop in 2023, Baidu’s financial performance remains incredible, with more than 20% growth in operating income, a 5% increase in total revenue, and a 6% rise in non-online marketing earnings. This financial resilience, coupled with Baidu’s commitment to AI innovation, positions the company for a strong rebound.
Amazon (AMZN)
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) remains at the forefront of integrating AI to revolutionize its operations, primarily in the retail and cloud computing spheres. With the use of generative AI, Amazon is transforming inventory and workforce management within its retail operations, employing predictive analytics for customer needs while streamlining processes. Amazon Web Services (AWS), a true leader in the cloud computing domain, effectively enhances its AI offerings with custom solutions, including Amazon Personalize and Amazon Forecast, catering to the growing demands of customer personalization and business forecasting.
The company’s recent fourth-quarter results further underline Amazon’s burgeoning profitability, with major prospects for growth from its AI tool offerings and advertising sales. As Amazon continues to expand its AI capabilities across various sectors, it is uniquely positioned to reap substantial benefits from the burgeoning AI market. The strategic implementation of AI technologies bolsters Amazon’s operational efficiency and sets a robust foundation for future revenue streams, cementing its status as a key player in the AI revolution.
Accenture (ACN)
Accenture (NYSE:ACN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is making major strides in the AI sector, aligning with the explosive demand for the technology. With a robust portfolio of more than 1,450 patents in AI, Accenture is at the forefront of empowering sectors, including retail and manufacturing, to harness and scale AI capabilities. The firm’s introduction of specialized services utilizing generative AI for developing personalized enterprise solutions showcases its commitment to innovation. This commitment is reflected in its financial achievements. Accenture reported a whopping $300 million in GenAI sales last fiscal year and an impressive $450 million in bookings for the first quarter of FY2024.
Furthermore, Accenture’s financial performance further emphasizes its market leadership and operational excellence. The company recently surpassed market expectations by reporting earnings per share (EPS) of $3.27, outperforming the expected $3.14 while achieving sales of $16.20 billion, above the forecasted $16.17 billion. These results highlight Accenture’s consistent ability to exceed earnings estimates, evidencing the firm’s sturdy financials.
SoundHound AI (SOUN)
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) has been one of the most promising players in the investment world with its state-of-the-art voice recognition technology and its strategic expansion into many sectors. Its foray into the restaurant sphere with an AI assistant that understands natural speech for order-taking exemplifies its innovative capabilities. This advancement enhances operational efficiency and underscores the firm’s adaptability and growth potential within the AI domain. As we move into 2024, SoundHound’s distinctive approach to AI model training, emphasizing human interaction, positions it for a promising future.
Since its 2021 IPO, SoundHound has evolved from its roots in music identification to a key player in the broader AI space. The launch of Houndify 2015, a voice-enabled conversational interface, marked SoundHound’s early dedication to AI, prepping it for extensive applications across multiple sectors. On the financial front, the firm seems to be killing it with a 33% increase in sales last year and a substantial improvement in its adjusted EBITDA, highlighting SoundHound’s robust financial health and trajectory toward profitability. Moreover, its innovative drive and expanding market influence make it a strong contender in the tech investment space, signaling a bright future ahead.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines