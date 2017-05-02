Highest Paid Internships 2017: 25 Well-Paying Gigs

What are the highest paid internships in 2017?

Source: Shutterstock

We’re all hunting for the best possible job from the get-go, whether it be right out of high school, college or grad school. There are many available positions that hundreds, sometimes thousands of people compete with in the hopes of getting their foot in the door as soon as they can.

Glassdoor has compiled a list of the 25 best-paying internships for beginners, and the selection revealed some trends, including the fact that it pays well to work for a tech company (up to $8,000 a month to be an intern for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ).

Here they are: