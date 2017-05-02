Highest Paid Internships 2017: 25 Well-Paying Gigs

What are the highest paid internships in 2017?
We’re all hunting for the best possible job from the get-go, whether it be right out of high school, college or grad school. There are many available positions that hundreds, sometimes thousands of people compete with in the hopes of getting their foot in the door as soon as they can.
Glassdoor has compiled a list of the 25 best-paying internships for beginners, and the selection revealed some trends, including the fact that it pays well to work for a tech company (up to $8,000 a month to be an intern for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).
Here they are:
- Facebook Median Monthly Pay: $8,000 a month
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Median Monthly Pay: $7,200 a month
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Median Monthly Pay: $6,507 a month
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Median Monthly Pay: $6,450 a month
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Median Monthly Pay: $6,400 a month
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Median Monthly Pay: $6,400 a month
- Bloomberg L.P. Median Monthly Pay: $6,400 a month
- Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Median Monthly Pay: $6,400 a month
- Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) Median Monthly Pay: $6,080 a month
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Median Monthly Pay: $6,080 a month
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL) Median Monthly Pay: $6,000 a month
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Median Monthly Pay: $5,770 a month
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Median Monthly Pay: $5,440 a month
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Median Monthly Pay: $5,440 a month
- Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) Median Monthly Pay: $5,440 a month
- BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Median Monthly Pay: $5,400 a month
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Median Monthly Pay: $5,120 a month
- Mathworks Inc Median Monthly Pay: $5,120 a month
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Median Monthly Pay: $5,040 a month
- Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Median Monthly Pay: $5,000 a month
- Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Median Monthly Pay: $5,000 a month
- Accenture Plc (Germany) (NYSE:ACN) Median Monthly Pay: $4,960 a month
- Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Median Monthly Pay: $4,640 a month
- American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Median Monthly Pay: $4,616 a month
- Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Median Monthly Pay: $4,570 a month