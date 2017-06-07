7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for 2017’s Second Half

It’s been a decent first half for stocks to buy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 8% in the first six months. The S&P 500 Index is up only slightly more, at 8.5%. And the Nasdaq Composite has been the big performer, thanks to the FANG stocks — Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) — up 14.5%.

Some of the power of the Trump rally faded when the Republican Congress and White House couldn’t pass any of the sweeping legislation that they promised and the “new” Washington started to look a lot like the old one.

This hurt healthcare and industrials the most, since new healthcare legislation is stalled and an infrastructure stimulus is become a distant dream.

Beyond U.S. shores, Europe and Asia look like they’re getting back on track, which could be very encouraging for global trade and help U.S. financial, agriculture and industrial sectors.

Add all that up and you get these seven A-rated stocks to buy for 2017’s second half.

