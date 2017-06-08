8 Stocks to Sell for July

We’re now at the midpoint of the year, and so far, the market’s given investors plenty to cheer. Not only are stocks fresh off of all-time record highs, the bigger bullish undertow is still in motion. But if you’re not poring through your portfolio looking for stocks to sell, you could be in for a bout of underperformance.

Not only is July not typically a red-hot month for the market (it averages a 1% gain), more than few stocks have rallied a little too far, too fast, and are ripe for a wave of profit-taking.

As they say, nothing last forever.

They also say to expect it when you least expect it, so just because the rhetoric about some of the investors’ current favorites is still encouraging, that may only be a case of the media chasing momentum.

With that as the backdrop, here’s a quick look at the market’s top stocks to sell before July gets started in earnest. Each of these picks is either technically overbought, fundamentally overvalued or both, which makes them ripe for unloading.

In no certain order, here are this month’s biggest potential losers.

