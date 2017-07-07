5 Dividend Stocks with 20%+ Payout Increases

What do Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM ), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL ) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) have in common?

They are dividend stocks with their dividend growth running on fumes.

Sure, they’re all still members of the Dividend Aristocrats – that social club of companies that have raised dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. But Exxon, Colgate and Walmart all have kept their streaks of dividend increases alive within the past year by hiking their payouts by less than 3% apiece.

If you’re looking for serious dividend stocks to buy now, I can introduce you five income gushers that are doling out annual payout increases of 20% or more. But first, let’s quantify how why dividend growth is the single most important factor for you portfolio.

Here’s the difference between gasping, washed up aristocrats raising their payouts by just 3% versus true dividend growers boosting their payouts by 20% annually:

Dividend Growth on $100/Share Cost Basis

It takes 14 years for a 2% yielding stock to turn into a 3% yielder at 3% income growth, and still a decade for 3% to turn into 4%. In contrast, a 2% yield doubles to 4% in less than four years when it’s being raised by 20% annually!

Think it’s impossible to find 20% dividend growth?

