5 Best Student Credit Cards for an Easy College Life

It’s easy to dismiss college students as spendthrifts who don’t value money, but financial responsibility is a learned behavior. For college students, the best credit cards should provide convenience and reward, but it’s important that students understand just what they’re signing up for.
Kids aren’t born knowing how to establish a solid credit rating, you have to teach your teen financial responsibility. This will help when getting an apartment, a loan and even a job, as many employers check credit records before making a hiring decision.
That brings us back to the image of the spendthrift — if you like to hit all the deals on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), then it can get you into trouble quickly. Holding a credit balance on a card can be expensive, as the interest rates can be in excess of 20%. In other words, you need to use a credit card with lots of discipline. If discipline is a foregone conclusion in your 20s, then there’s probably an app for that.
There isn’t an app for quality, however. Which brings us to the other half of financial responsibility — knowing what to look for in the best college student credit cards available. Let’s take a look at five that stand out: