5 Best Student Credit Cards for an Easy College Life

It’s easy to dismiss college students as spendthrifts who don’t value money, but financial responsibility is a learned behavior. For college students, the best credit cards should provide convenience and reward, but it’s important that students understand just what they’re signing up for.

Source: Shutterstock

Kids aren’t born knowing how to establish a solid credit rating, you have to teach your teen financial responsibility. This will help when getting an apartment, a loan and even a job, as many employers check credit records before making a hiring decision.

That brings us back to the image of the spendthrift — if you like to hit all the deals on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), then it can get you into trouble quickly. Holding a credit balance on a card can be expensive, as the interest rates can be in excess of 20%. In other words, you need to use a credit card with lots of discipline. If discipline is a foregone conclusion in your 20s, then there’s probably an app for that.

There isn’t an app for quality, however. Which brings us to the other half of financial responsibility — knowing what to look for in the best college student credit cards available. Let’s take a look at five that stand out:

