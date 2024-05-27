The 2025 Millionaire’s Club: 3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now

Tech stocks to buy are attracting attention once again as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), powered by AI, continues to fuel the market, posting better-than-expected earnings and outlook after the bell on Wednesday.
As a result of the earnings report, Nvidia shares soared past $1,000 for the first time, leading to fresh highs for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, and as the anticipation for three potential rate cuts and cooling of inflation builds, the numbers the tonic needed for a market trading sideways.
When dealing in tech stocks to buy, companies like BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) advise being smart and picky, focusing on AI and maintaining a flexible strategy to handle global risks well.
The first company we’ll look at as one of the best “strong buy” tech stocks to buy boosted its financial projections due to its successful Cash App. Second up is an e-commerce and cloud computing behemoth investing heavily in its infrastructure, including new data centers in Saudi Arabia and Mexico, with cutting-edge AI technology. Last, a semiconductor giant is powering 156 of the top 500 supercomputers.
Block (SQ)
Block (NYSE:SQ) is down around 8% for the year, despite first-quarter financial results breezing past Wall Street estimates, with revenue rising 19%, primarily thanks to Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
Reports indicate U.S. prosecutors are looking into Block’s financial transactions and are facing scrutiny about possible compliance problems at the company’s Square and Cash App businesses, contributing to shares dropping.
Block’s adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents were higher than the 72 cents that experts had predicted in Q1 2024, thanks to $5.96 billion in sales versus a $5.82 billion projection.
Gross profit rose 25% to $1.26 billion for Cash App. The monthly Cash App Card user base reached 24 million in March. Block is also consolidating Afterpay to strengthen its loss-making sector.
Bitcoin-related initiatives make up less than 3% of the company’s resources, but they’re crucial to supporting an open financial system, according to Jack Dorsey; Block holds 8,027 BTC, 0.038% of the 21 million Bitcoin supply. With the digital currency up 151% over a year, SQ is profiting from events like the fourth Bitcoin halving and the SEC authorizing 11 Bitcoin spot ETFs.
Shares are up 418% since listing, but analysts are still projecting 36% in upside.
Amazon (AMZN)
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is focusing squarely on one of its main themes this year, AI, with companies like Symplr and Genomics England using Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q to improve genetic studies and make hospital processes run more smoothly.
Many businesses, like Audi and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, use AWS’s creative AI solutions to improve their research and operations. New innovations, such as the Amazon Q creative AI-powered helper, are helping speed up software development and handling of internal data.
Financially, the stock is rock solid, regularly topping Wall Street expectations. Q1 2024 was no exception, with profit more than tripling thanks to AWS, the largest provider of cloud computing services.
Moreover, AWS is planning to open new regions in Saudi Arabia and Mexico, costing more than $5 billion each. AWS also said it’s building two new data center sites in Mississippi for $10 billion, the biggest investment in the state’s history.
Amazon has roughly $85 billion in cash. It didn’t repurchase shares in 2023, but its big cash pile suggests potential shareholder rewards are in the offing.
The stock is up over 201,000% on an all-time basis, and analysts project further a upside of 21%.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), perhaps the only genuine rival to Nvidia in the gaming GPU market, now runs 156 of the top 500 supercomputers, which is 29% more than the year before.
AMD’s Instinct MI300X processors power Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure’s OpenAI service workloads and Azure ND MI300X V5 VMs. It has announced the Alveo V80 compute accelerator card to speed up HPC, data analytics and network security workloads. AMD’s clever alliances to increase its data center business include Supermicro‘s adoption of Alveo V80 CPUs in its server solutions.
AMD has teamed up with more companies, such as Lenovo (OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF), Vodafone, Ericsson and Telstra, to improve its tech solutions, especially in the AI and 5G fields.
In data centers, AMD’s revenue for the segment hit a record $2.3 billion, thanks to strong sales of AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs and server CPUs. As the next version of Zen 5 computers comes out, the company wants to speed up the growth of data centers.
In the future, AMD sees a market recovery driven by PC update cycles and the use of AI in businesses. AMD will look to gain from AI investments, having sold over $1 billion of the new AI processors since December.
AMD stock is up 939% all time, with analysts projecting 20% upside.
On the date of publication, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.