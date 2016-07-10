10 Stocks to Buy If Donald Trump Becomes President

The 2016 Republican National Convention is taking place this week, starting this evening. And, barring some surprising drama that may surface as a last-minute effort to override primary voting, businessman Donald Trump will end up being the Republican Party’s presidential nominee.

Polling this far shows him losing to presumed Democratic pick Hillary Clinton, but never say never — a lot can happen in three months.

With that as the backdrop, a Donald Trump presidency would most assuredly look different than a Clinton presidency, for the economy, for small businesses, and of course, for large, publicly traded organizations.

Here’s a run-down of the best stocks to buy of Trump defies the odds and ends up being voted the president of the United States this November.

Next Page