The 7 Best “Comeback” Stocks to Buy for a Huge Second Half

There’s been a number of stocks that have stumbled over the past year. Yet, despite their struggles, there are attractive components to some of these names.

Put simply, these are comeback stocks. Two of my favorites were BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ). After sizable rallies this year, however, I am no longer holding either one.

Instead, we’re looking for new stocks that can post a big comeback after a troublesome year. We’re not just looking for stocks that have had big declines either. Instead, we’re looking for ones that are set to grow earnings this year and next year, too.

It’s true, there’s more to assessing a stock than by just looking at its earnings. But it’s a good place to start when looking for rebounders. Sometimes it’s a high-quality company that pays a healthy dividend and just hit a few bumps in the road. Other times we have a company that was poorly run, but a few notable changes make for big-time potential.

Some of these stocks can be risky — they’re certainly not like the best dividend stocks we’ve evaluated. But some are relatively well known. Let’s see what we found.

