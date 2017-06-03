3 Top Preferred ETFs to Buy for High Yield

The Federal Reserve has boosted interest rates twice this years, and bond traders widely believe the central bank will hike rates one more time before the end of the year, but that’s not derailing high-yield asset classes such as preferred stocks, and the preferred ETFs that offer them in bundles.

For example, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA: PFF ) — the largest ETF dedicated to preferred stocks — is up nearly 8% year-to-date. Income investors are diving right in, with the PFF sporting inflows of almost $780 million so far in 2017.

Preferred stocks, for those not in the know, are a security that acts like a part-equity, part-fixed-income “hybrid.” Dividends paid by preferred stocks are fixed, but typically high — in the 5%-7% range.

When a company misses a preferred dividend payment, that’s a sign of declining credit quality, potentially inviting ratings downgrades. See, preferred stock owners are higher up on the ladder than common shareholders when it comes to claims on a company’s assets in the event of bankruptcy or default. Thus, companies tend to protect preferred payouts until the bitter end.

If you want to invest in preferred ETFs (or even just individual preferred stocks), interest-rate risk is part of the game. But with the rate environment in the U.S. still relatively sanguine, income investors should strongly consider the space.

Here are three of the best preferred ETFs if you want to enter this high-yield space.

