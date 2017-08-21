How to Trade Nike Inc (NKE) Stock on This Sales Event

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has been causing carnage in the retail sector stocks for months. But this latest dip in stocks like Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) has been on a general market malaise. This too shall pass, and on this basis I go long quality stocks for the last part of 2017.

Today I am not buying the stock hoping for a rebound. Instead I prefer to bet that NKE stock has seen the worst of the drops.

This means that I am not relying on having perfect timing to profit. When I buy a stock, I have to be surgical in my entry timing to catch an upswing. But by using Nike options, all I need to do is identify solid support zones against which I can sell risk for income.

So in essence, I would be getting paid for the opportunity to buy Nike stock even cheaper than here after a 10% correction. This is the definition of catching the falling knife with metal gloves for safety.

Today’s NKE stock downgrade just adds to the fear fuel which could translate into more profits.

Fundamentally, Nike is a global giant with excellent management pedigree. Wall Street rarely has a good reason to sell it. NKE stock often falls in sympathy with action in brick-and-mortar retailers like Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ), or J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ). Most recently, NKE fell 4% on bad results from Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL ). Punishing NKE stock because of FL’s bad earnings is like selling Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stock because of bad earnings in Best Buy Co Inc (NUSE: BBY ).

Recently NKE revealed that it is collaborating with the enemy of traditional retail — Amazon. They will test-sell directly on Amazon.com, which should in time disassociate NKE stock from traditional retail stores.

Next Page