AAPL Stock Alert: What to Expect as Apple’s WWDC 2023 Kicks Off

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is kicking off its WWDC 2023 today and fans of the company’s stock will want to keep an eye on the event.
Apple holds its WWDC each year and alongside it often come major announcements about new products and services. This year’s event will start at 1:00 p.m. Eastern with a keynote event and a State of the Union following that at 1:30 p.m.
As for what Apple intends to announce, we still don’t know yet. Even so, rumors have been spreading about the potential big announcements this year. Chief among these is a mixed-reality headset.
Apple has been working on an augmented reality (AR) headset for years now with leaks occasionally offering insight into the product’s development. Now the rumors claim the company is finally ready to show this device off as part of WWDC 2023.
What This Means for AAPL Stock
Apple will likely get a boost this week as investors react to the announcements made during WWDC 2023. That means investors could consider taking a stake in the company to benefit from this possible rally.
Devon Drew, CEO of DFD Partners, said the following about AAPL stock while speaking with Bloomberg:
“Even with how much it has risen, it still feels like a quality company, with a lot of cash, continued innovation, a fortress balance sheet, and a large customer base upgrading their products. It should continue to grow, but it can also weather any storm. That means it works in both risk-on and risk-off environments, and that makes me very excited to own it.”
AAPL stock is up 1.6% as of Monday morning.
Investors can find more of the hottest stock market news ready to go below!
InvestorPlace has all of the latest stock market stories worth reading about on Monday! Our coverage today includes what’s happening with shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), and oil stocks. You can find out more on these matters at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- PLTR Stock Alert: Palantir Lands New Contract With U.S. Special Ops
- PANW Stock Alert: S&P 500 Gives Palo Alto a HUGE Boost
- Why Are Oil Stocks Up Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
5G, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Communications, E-Commerce, Media, Consumer Discretionary, Retail, Software, Streaming, Technology