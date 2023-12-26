Wealth Builders: 7 Must-Buy Stocks for Tomorrow’s Millionaires

As stock markets evolve, discerning tomorrow’s millionaire-makers among a sea of investment options becomes a strategic pursuit. The landscape is teeming with companies showcasing exponential growth trajectories and disruptive market approaches. Delving into seven must-buy stocks stocks’ financial prowess and strategic maneuvers reveals opportunities. Each company exhibits distinct traits, from revolutionary technological advancements to shrewd market expansions, all poised to define the next generation of market giants.
The first one’s swift customer value realization, the second one’s strategic integrations, the third one’s user-centric innovations, the fourth one’s profitability strides, the fifth one’s M&A prowess, the sixth’s global market entries, and the seventh’s targeted market focus highlight their potential to sculpt the investment landscape.
The article navigates the depths of these companies’ strategies, shedding light on their trajectory and potential for generating substantial investor wealth.
Palantir (PLTR)
Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has accelerated growth in its commercial segment (23%), specifically driven by the adoption of its Foundry platform. In this context, the transition of Palantir’s go-to-market approach to boot camps, reducing pilot duration from the traditional months to days, has significantly accelerated customer value realization. This approach has increased customer engagement, quicker time-to-value, and a more comprehensive range of organizational partnerships.
Additionally, Palantir has expanded into diverse industries, along with its international growth strategies. This suggests its adaptability and resilience in catering to varying market conditions. The closure of deals across 30 industries illustrates Palantir’s versatile solutions and applicability in addressing diverse industry challenges.
Lastly, despite challenges in Continental Europe, Palantir’s international growth in Asia and the Middle East reflects its resilience in navigating global markets. Therefore, securing government contracts, including a recent $250 million (during Q3 2023) deal to provide capabilities for defense and intelligence, highlights its strategic alignment with critical sectors. This is one of the strongest must-buy stocks on the market.
Block (SQ)
Block’s (NYSE:SQ) Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform has considerably contributed to Square and Cash App’s gross profit. With $94 million in Q3 2023, the platform highlights its emergence as a significant revenue-generating segment. The platform growth metrics include a 24% year-over-year increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) and improved losses on consumer receivables at 0.84% of GMV. These metrics emphasize its positive trajectory within Block’s ecosystem.
Also, there is a strategic move to integrate the BNPL platform into the Cash App. This combines the ecosystems for enhanced consumer experiences, reflecting Block’s forward-thinking approach to leveraging synergies and driving growth. This integration strategy aligns with the company’s goal of offering unique and seamless financial solutions, further strengthening its competitive position.
On the other hand, Cash App has an impressive gross profit of $984 million and a notable 27% year-over-year growth. The growth suggests its growing significance within Block’s revenue landscape. At its core, Cash App’s success is attributed to its peer-to-peer network, which contributes significantly to its user base growth and subsequent revenue generation.
Finally, the platform’s continued growth in inflows per transacting active user further solidifies its position as a lucrative segment within Block’s portfolio. Dive into this and the other must-buy stocks we have mentioned.
PayPal (PYPL)
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) focuses on improving the user experience through innovations, like passkeys for seamless sign-in experiences and additional security features such as fraud alerts for cards in the PayPal Wallet. These initiatives aim to reduce friction in the user journey while prioritizing security, contributing to a positive customer experience.
Additionally, the strategic partnerships and integrations with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) Wallets indicate PayPal’s endeavor to expand its online and in-person presence. By enabling the addition of PayPal and Venmo-branded credit and debit cards to these widely used digital wallets, PayPal aims to increase its reach, accessibility, and convenience for consumers, ultimately driving transaction volume and engagement.
Finally, PayPal’s Complete Payments solution targets small businesses (SMBs). This solution aims to provide a comprehensive suite of tools to transact globally and accept diverse payment methods. Integrating package tracking for merchants resulted in significant reductions in item-not-received disputes. Therefore, it results in faster fund release and highlights the practical benefits for businesses using PayPal’s services, which is a critical growth driver for the company over the long term.
SoFi (SOFI)
SoFi’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) strides in achieving profitability are a testament to its strategic planning and operational efficiency. Despite heavy investments, SoFi’s Financial Services segment achieved a significant milestone by attaining a positive contribution profit of $3.3 million at a 30% margin (in Q3 2023). This achievement results from strategic decision-making, efficient cost management, and successful monetization within the segment.
Similarly, the improvement in GAAP net income margin, excluding one-time items, demonstrates SoFi’s focus on narrowing losses and striving toward sustained profitability. With an incremental GAAP net income margin of 48% in Q3, the company showcased significant progress compared to prior quarters. In the same direction, SoFi Bank reported impressive GAAP net income at a 19.3% margin, representing a 13% annualized turn on tangible equity.
Finally, there is an addition of 717K new members in Q3 2023, bringing the total number of members to nearly 7 million, representing a substantial 47% year-over-year increase. Therefore, SoFi’s rapid expansion in membership and product offerings demonstrates its market acceptance, customer attraction strategies and the appeal of its diverse product suite. If you are looking for must-buy stocks, this is a great one to look into immediately.
Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
Strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have been instrumental in Builders FirstSource’s (NYSE:BLDR) expansion and its value-added product mix enhancement. The company’s targeted acquisitions, such as Frank’s Cash & Carry and Church’s Lumber, have facilitated market expansion. They bolstered the company’s presence in regions like the Florida Panhandle and Detroit.
Fundamentally, these acquisitions have increased the company’s market share. These acquisitions have diversified its end markets, allowing Builders FirstSource to tap into new customer segments and geographic areas. By leveraging these acquisitions, the company has been able to complement its existing product offerings, enhance its value proposition, and solidify its position as a leading supplier in desirable markets.
Furthermore, these acquisitions have contributed positively to the company’s sales growth (21% during Q3 2023) and profitability. By integrating acquired businesses efficiently, Builders FirstSource has capitalized on synergies, optimized operations and achieved growth.
Therefore, the strategic approach to M&A activities aligns with the company’s growth strategy, enabling the company to strengthen its portfolio and capture construction materials and service opportunities.
Enphase (ENPH)
Enphase’s (NASDAQ:ENPH) entry into new markets such as the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, and Greece with IQ8 microinverters and IQ batteries demonstrates its efforts to expand market reach and tap into substantial residential solar opportunities. The healthy battery attach rate in the United Kingdom, (30%) and Germany (80%) suggests promising market potential for Enphase’s products.
Fundamentally, Enphase has effective market entry, customer acquisition, and product customization strategies for specific regions. In the competitive landscape, the company’s market penetration approach may lead to potential topline growth in these regions.
Moreover, the rising adoption rates of IQ8 microinverters and IQ batteries in these new markets suggest rapid consumer acceptance. Enphase’s focus on developing next-generation microinverters (IQ9 and IQ10) and batteries suggests its forward-thinking approach.
Finally, Enphase’s revenue mix of 64% from the United States and 36% from international markets signifies its strong presence in the U.S. and growing footprint in international regions. If you are looking for must-buy stocks, start here.
SurgePays (SURG)
SurgePays’ (NASDAQ:SURG) strategic decisions to streamline operations, focus on core models, and align with long-term profitability goals showcase its adaptability and focus on sustainable growth.
The company’s decision to shelve the legacy mass tort lead generation company, LogicsIQ, despite its contribution of $4.1 million to sales in the previous year’s Q3, reflects a strategic move to streamline operations and align its focus with its core business model. This strategic alignment allows SurgePays to optimize resources, improve operational efficiency, and clarify its market positioning, paving the way for sustained growth in its targeted market segments.
Moreover, SurgePays’ emphasis on convenience stores as transactional tech hubs for underbanked communities demonstrates a well-thought-out go-to-market strategy. Leveraging the fact that a significant portion of transactions in lower-income areas involve government-supported programs, SurgePays positions itself to capitalize on these opportunities.
Overall, by offering essential financial and telecom products through convenience stores, SurgePays taps into a lucrative market segment while providing valuable services to underserved communities. This is one of the must-buy stocks on the market today!
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in PLTR, PYPL, SOFI, and ENPH. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
