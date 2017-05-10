5 Future Amazon Victims That Wall Street Is Ignoring

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) will crush the fashion industry into oblivion over the next few years as it sets out to conquer the apparel market. It may not happen tomorrow or next week, but it is in the cards.

Analysts at Cowen are expecting AMZN to generate some $28 billion in apparel sales, topping Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ), the largest department store operator, which has held the title for years. By 2021, the Seattle-based company will sell $62 billion in annual apparel sales. The next biggest competitor will be TJX Companies Inc’s (NYSE: TJX ) TJ Maxx chain with $26 billion, with M in third place with $22 billion.

It’s hard to underestimate the magnitude of the bad news for apparel makers across the sector, ranging from high fashion operations such as Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL ) to makers of basics such as underwear name Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI ). Many of these companies are already reeling from a decline in retail sales and lack the resources to boost their e-commerce business so that it would offset the declines from bricks-and-mortar operations. The leaves the apparel makers with little choice but to play ball with Amazon and the margin-crushing discounts that will follow.

Indeed, Jeff Bezos & Co. has shown a willingness over the years to sacrifice short-term profits for long-term growth. Thanks to the success of its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing business and Amazon Prime, AMZN can operate with even thinner profit margins.

