The 10 Best Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

At the beginning of a bull market, you can almost close your eyes and point at a random company to find yourself a winner. But as we enter the ninth year of this aging bull, the best growth stocks are becoming far more difficult to find.

Source: Shutterstock

Growth stocks still are outperforming their value counterparts in the U.S. and the rest of the world thanks to improving corporate earnings and increasing economic growth across various parts of the globe.

Consider this: At the end of April, growth stocks — using the Russell 1000 Growth Index as our proxy — were up 10.9% to top the S&P 500 by 430 basis points and the Russell 1000 Value Index by 810 basis points! That’s not beating the market — that’s clobbering it.

But the bull market has become long in the tooth, and stocks have gotten expensive. That has value investors sitting on the sidelines, and growth investors scrambling and scratching their heads to figure out where the remaining growth opportunities are hiding.

“The entire U.S. market is very expensive,” Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut, told Reuters recently. “Value investors definitely don’t like to chase expensive valuations. I wouldn’t expect to see a rotation until you saw a correction where both stock types are lower.”

If you’re looking for opportunities in an increasingly slimming field, I want to point you toward the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now. We’ll start with a couple of familiar companies, then delve into some lesser-ballyhooed plays.

