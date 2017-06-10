10 Stocks to Buy Before They Finally Join the Rally

It’s been a solid 2017 for the equity markets, which would seem to make it more difficult to find reasonably priced stocks to buy. The S&P 500 Index has risen 9% so far this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 7.3%, even with poor performance from energy stocks Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ).

Source: Shutterstock

That performance has been dwarfed by the Nasdaq Composite, up 17%, and a 21% rise in the large-cap-heavy Nasdaq 100. The so-called “FANG stocks” — Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) — have risen at least 26%, with the group as a whole up over 30%. Particularly on the tech side of the market, stock prices seem potentially high.

But not everyone has joined the rally so far. Energy stocks beyond giants XOM and CVX largely have struggled. More broadly, and more surprisingly, a simple screen shows that more than 40% of U.S.-listed stocks actually have declined so far this year. In other words, there are stocks to buy that haven’t joined the rally — yet.

Here are 10 of those stocks that have had a quiet 2017, but are ready to finally join the broad market’s rally.

Next Page