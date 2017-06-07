7 Large-Cap Stocks That Should Go Private

There’s a new type of inflation making its way through the mergers and acquisitions world that could see CEOs who are running large-cap stocks that have hit the skids seriously considering taking them private through leveraged buyouts.

The malady has a name.

It’s called “private equity inflation,” and it’s rampant here in North America thanks to private equity firms driving buyout prices sky high.

As a result, this might be the best opportunity for CEOs sitting on dormant stocks to deliver for shareholders. In fact, there may never be a better time to consider a leveraged buyout seriously.

In the first quarter of 2016, private equity firms in North America raised $62 billion, the highest amount ever raised in the first quarter, and more importantly, paid a median amount of 10.8 times EBITDA on their acquisitions.

There’s money out there. You just have to find it.

The pump is primed. These seven large-cap stocks should go private.

