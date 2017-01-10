The 10 Biggest Companies You’ve Never Heard Of

Most Americans probably wouldn’t be very surprised by the biggest companies in this year’s Fortune 500. In order, they are Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT ), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ).

Source: Shutterstock

Those four companies combined generate almost $1.2 billion in revenue, and are among the best-known businesses in the world, not just the U.S. But I would imagine few Americans have even heard of the #5 company on the list. (Answer to come shortly.)

That’s not necessarily a coincidence. Many of the largest companies that do business in the U.S. or are listed on U.S. public markets aren’t very well-known. Sometimes that’s because the businesses are “boring” or behind the scenes. Other times, it’s because those companies don’t seek out the limelight.

Here’s a list of 10 of the largest companies that most of us never even have heard of.

Next Page