10 ‘Cheap’ Stocks to Buy That Are Actually Cheap

As we wrote two weeks ago, one of the hardest aspects of value investing is determining which stocks look cheap — and which stocks are actually cheap enough to be worthwhile stocks to buy.

Cheap stocks aren’t hard to find, even in this market. Many retail stocks are trading for around 10 times their earnings. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) have even lower earnings multiples. Other industries with secular challenges, like office supplies or even oil and gas, offer several stocks with fundamentals that make them look cheap.

But often cheap stocks are cheap for a reason — or several reasons. Earlier this month we highlighted 10 of those value traps as stocks to avoid. Yet sometimes a cheap price simply means the market isn’t paying quite enough attention — or is overreacting to future threats that may not materialize. Here are 10 stocks to buy that look cheap and ARE cheap.

