The 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy for $10 or Less

There’s an element of danger to investing in low-priced stocks. Yes, a stock that trades at $6 can seem cheaper than a stock that trades at $60, but valuations matter, not nominal prices. Moreover, even the best cheap stocks trade in single digits for a reason — usually, some weakness has been exposed, and investors have fled in fear.

Source: Shutterstock

Still, for some investors, cheap stocks make sense. Particularly for people with smaller portfolios or smaller positions, single-digit share prices can be useful for portfolio sizing. They can also aid flexibility, as it’s usually easier to sell a portion of a position if that position is 1,000 shares instead of 100.

Bear in mind that position sizing was a major reason why Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A ) created its class B shares (NYSE: BRK.B ).

When you’re looking for the best cheap stocks, then, you don’t want to look for “cheap” — just inexpensive. You have to sort through a lot of value traps to find the value plays, and sort through a lot of fads to find the true growth plays. That’s exactly what we’ve done today.

Here’s a look at 10 of the best cheap stocks under $10 that, while not completely risk-free, offer some amount of protection, as well as double- and even triple-digit upside.

