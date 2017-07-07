7 Top Stocks That Would Survive an Apocalypse

My new Samsung Galaxy smartphone is waterproof … or at least the box says it is. I’m not so sure, myself. While I’m sure a little splash of water won’t hurt the phone, I’m not planning on taking it on any deep-sea adventures any time soon. We’ll call it “water resistant” rather than fully “waterproof.”

Along the same lines, there is no such thing as a truly apocalypse-proof stock.

But the very top stocks come close.

They have durable competitive “moats,” bulletproof balance sheets and business models that are future-proof (or at least as future-proof as you can ever reasonably hope to be). Nothing short of nuclear war or the plot line from the Terminator coming true could reasonably be expected to put these companies at risk.

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen might prove to be correct when she says that we won’t see another major financial crisis in our lifetime. But it’s nice to have stocks in your portfolio that you know would be able to survive one were it to happen.

Today, we’re going to look at seven of the top stocks that would likely sail through the next major crisis unscathed. None are particularly sexy, but that’s a good thing. When it comes to building a durable portfolio, boring is beautiful.

So with no further ado, here are seven stocks that would survive the apocalypse … or come awfully close!

