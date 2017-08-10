10 Cash-Rich Stocks to Buy (And What They Should Buy)

Cash is king, as the old saying goes, and it’s an often overlooked metric by many investors when they’re analyzing potential stocks to buy.

Cash certainly comes in handy on a corporate balance sheet. Companies with lots of cash and little or no debt not only often have much lower risk than their leveraged peers, they usually have more opportunities to use the cash, too — whether through acquisitions, share repurchases or dividend payments to shareholders.

For investors who see value in companies with large amounts of cash, here are 10 stocks to buy based at least in part on their significant stores of cash on the books, and otherwise strong balance sheets.

I’ll also explore some of the potential ways they could use that cash.

