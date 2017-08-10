Report: Apple sets aside $1B for original content >>> READ MORE
10 Cash-Rich Stocks to Buy (And What They Should Buy)

These 10 investment-worthy companies have sizable war chests ... and a few productive ways to spend it

  |  By Vince Martin, InvestorPlace Contributor
Cash is king, as the old saying goes, and it’s an often overlooked metric by many investors when they’re analyzing potential stocks to buy.

Cash certainly comes in handy on a corporate balance sheet. Companies with lots of cash and little or no debt not only often have much lower risk than their leveraged peers, they usually have more opportunities to use the cash, too — whether through acquisitions, share repurchases or dividend payments to shareholders.

For investors who see value in companies with large amounts of cash, here are 10 stocks to buy based at least in part on their significant stores of cash on the books, and otherwise strong balance sheets.

I’ll also explore some of the potential ways they could use that cash.

