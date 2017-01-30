Facebook Inc (FB) Stock: New All-Time Highs or New Problems?

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) enters this week’s fourth-quarter earnings report in a peculiar position: Despite the fact that FB stock is trading near all-time highs, Facebook absolutely has something to prove.

Source: Shutterstock

That’s because FB has spent the past three months recovering from a rough Q3 report that sent the stock to one of its biggest dips since coming public in 2012. While the company reported a strong earnings beat, Facebook CFO warned about a slowdown in revenue growth for Q4, and said ad load might “come down meaningfully” in the second half of this year.

The news sparked a selloff from which Facebook wouldn’t really recover until the start of 2017. But recover it has — FB stock is up roughly 15% in the past month to trade near all-time highs around $113.

So, what’s in store for Facebook this time around?

If you believe Jefferies analyst Brian Fitzgerald, FB could be sitting on the powder keg that sends Facebook through the price ceiling. Fitzgerald believes Instagram and mobile ad revenues will drive the business forward, and expects Q4 revenues to grow 46% year-over-year to $8.54 billion — slightly ahead of Wall Street’s broader estimates for $8.5 billion. He also projects GAAP profits of $1.05, which are a penny higher than the consensus mark.

“We remain particularly optimistic around Instagram, bottom-funnel ad units like DPAs, and Live video,” says Fitzgerald, whose $175 price target represents 33% upside from here. “While expense growth is a potential concern, FB has a history of under-promising and overdelivering in this area.”

Indeed, mobile is king for Facebook, which crossed the 1 billion mark for “mobile only” active users in Q3. In fact, 84% of the company’s $6.82 billion in ad revenues came from mobile – up from 78% in the year-ago period. At about $5.7 billion, mobile ad sales came in more than 30% higher than total Facebook ad sales in Q3 2015.

Still, if Facebook matches Wall Street’s projections for 45.6% sales growth, that would be down both sequentially from Q3’s 59% revenue expansion, and last Q4’s 52% increase in sales. Which means investors will be looking for other areas of growth.

They could get it in Facebook Live, the company’s somewhat controversial live streaming service that has unwittingly exposed users to real-time torture and suicide videos. Still, CEO believes images and video are the future of Facebook – and the expansion and advertising of Live’s services reflect that plenty.

Facebook will need to show Wall Street something exciting, though, or FB could be in for its second straight quarterly tumble.

Facebook shares reached all-time highs just above $133 in late October. They then dropped but rebounded to the $132 area, but were rejected following the Q3 earnings report. FB then was sent packing to the $114 level, which it fought several times before rebounding into the current rally.

Now, Facebook stock finds itself challenging the $132-$133 area once more, but this time with an overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading in the low 70s.

Next Page