25 AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

Just over a month into 2023, artificial intelligence (AI) has already become the season’s defining market trend. This frenzy began in late 2022 when OpenAI released ChatGPT, casting AI in a new light that no one could ignore.
Since then, small-cap companies and big players alike have enjoyed huge gains, announcing partnerships and progress tying them to the AI world. This technology has applications for almost every major sector, from quantum computing to electric vehicle (EV) charging and just about every subsector in between. With the biggest names in tech already sparring for their own shares of this fast-growing market, investors should be on the lookout for the best AI stocks to buy before the boom mints a new class of millionaires. As InvestorPlace’s Luke Lango states:
“Make no mistake. There will be multiple winners in the AI Wars – the best AI commerce company, the best AI cloud company, the best AI advertising company, the best AI transportation company, etc. And those winners will turn into the future rulers of the world.”
Lango describes the current market frenzy as a “multi-trillion-dollar AI Revolution that promises to forever change the world as we know it.” For investors, this means that identifying the best stocks to buy while you still have time is crucial. And while Lango names several tech giants in his own AI rundown, much smaller companies also stand to generate significant growth as the AI boom spurs investor interest in undiscovered tech plays.
So, without further ado, here are 25 of the best AI stocks to buy:
AI Stocks to Buy: Amazon (AMZN)
No deep dive into the best AI stocks to buy would be complete without Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). This tech behemoth has been hard at work revolutionizing AI since long before ChatGPT. When Amazon’s iconic Alexa first hit the market in 2014, it helped alert the world to the transformational powers of AI.
Since then, Amazon has been working hard to continue implementing AI into its many emerging enterprises. Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides a detailed rundown of how the company uses AI and machine learning to optimize its e-commerce operations, for instance. It makes sense that the company is deeply investing in this tech. As Lango notes:
“[Amazon] knows that whoever best applies AI to shopping and creates the most personalized AI-powered online shopping experiences will dominate the $5-trillion-and-growing e-commerce market.”
Perhaps no company is better positioned than Amazon to use AI to change how consumers make digital purchases. This competitive edge places the company at the forefront of two booming markets, making AMZN stock a likely beneficiary of a new AI-centered economy.
Ambarella (AMBA)
Next up on this list is a prime example of a dynamic AI innovator that has grown modestly so far, allowing for plenty of room to run. Ambarella’s (NASDAQ:AMBA) reach spans across several areas of the emerging AI sector. The company’s LinkedIn page describes it as an “AI vision silicon company,” but Ambarella more specifically offers tech with automotive safety, video security and industrial applications. AMBA stock is particularly positioned to grow as the autonomous vehicle revolution develops.
AMBA stock has been fairly volatile lately, but it is in the green for the past month. In June 2022, InvestorPlace contributor Josh Enomoto listed Ambarella as a promising long-term growth stock. Eight months later, that still applies.
Ambarella currently enjoys a “strong buy” consensus on TipRanks with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy.” In December 2022, Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg cited the company’s history of closing deals as a likely growth catalyst. Since then, investor interest in AI innovators has only grown, putting Ambarella in an ideal position.
AI Stocks to Buy: BYD (BYDDY)
Many experts have focused on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) when discussing AI applications in the EV sector, but this Chinese automotive company has long posed a threat to Elon Musk’s company. BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) has repeatedly demonstrated its power and potential to be “the next Tesla.” The company has made it clear that it has no intention of letting Tesla widen its lead in the EV race. What’s more, because Tesla is focused on advancing its own autonomous vehicle technology, it makes sense that BYD would be doing the same.
For BYD, this has meant partnering with an AI leader. In March 2022, the company announced plans to partner with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), specifically to implement the “NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion computing architecture in its new energy vehicles (NEVs) for automated driving.” Per a statement from the company:
“The cooperation is an important joint effort in the production and deployment of environmentally sustainable NEVs that become increasingly intelligent with over-the-air software updates.”
According to the statement, this change should start in the first half of 2023, providing BYD with a significant growth catalyst. But it doesn’t stop there. Earlier this year, BYD also announced another partnership with Nvidia to add “cloud game streaming” tech to its vehicles. All this suggests that BYD is doubling down on AI as a means of powering forward.
C3.ai (AI)
As the AI boom continues to expand, it’s hard to ignore a stock with the ticker symbol “AI.” C3.ai (NYSE:AI) has been one of this space’s top movers since the beginning of 2023. Shares have climbed an impressive 90% just over the past month.
In late January 2022, AI stock jumped when the company announced the launch of a new product suite, coinciding perfectly with the new AI enthusiasm sweeping over markets. Like many of its peers, shares also benefited from a historic agreement between the U.S. and Europe prioritizing AI development. Lastly, as InvestorPlace contributor Alexander Wah notes, the company benefits from its experienced leadership as well.
Sentiment toward C3.ai has been gradually shifting. Recently, D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria initiated coverage of AI stock, issuing a “buy” rating and $30 price target. InvestorPlace contributor David Moadel is also bullish on shares, citing the power of AI as a market driver as well as Cathie Wood’s recent embrace of the new technology. Moadel believes shares could reach $100 by 2025.
Given that AI stock currently trades at around $25, this target may seem ambitious. But even if C3.ai doesn’t reach the $100 mark, shares likely have considerable runway over the coming years.
AI Stocks to Buy: Cognex (CGNX)
This next company often flies under the radar, but it may be one of the most important names for investors to know right now. Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) “designs, develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of image-based products” that use AI techniques to offer the “human-like ability to make decisions on what they see.” The company’s AI operations center around “machine vision,” deep learning and edge learning for judgment-based tasks like inspections. This market has significant growth potential as the AI boom continues to develop.
CGNX stock was a fairly consistent performer throughout the 2022 bear market. As of this writing, shares are up more than 14% for the past six months and almost 16% year-to-date (YTD). But Cognex gave investors reason to bet on it even before the current AI frenzy.
In September 2022, Cognex issued upgraded revenue guidance, providing CGNX stock with a noticeable bump. It’s also worth noting that the company has been touted for its applications in emerging markets like EVs and logistics. All told, CGNX has tremendous potential to ride the AI wave into Wall Street’s list of favorites.
Duos Technologies (DOUT)
Any investors looking for AI stocks to buy that are still flying under the radar should consider Duos Technologies (NASDAQ:DUOT). This microcap company has already been pointed out as a penny stock to buy for the AI boom, but it looks ready to surge past the $5 price point now.
Part of Duos’ appeal is that it operates in a highly niche market, applying AI technology to rail travel and safety. The company’s client list is impressive, spanning from Amtrak to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. DOUT stock also had plenty of recommendations before the AI boom. In December, InvestorPlace contributor Muslim Farooque noted:
“The opportunity for growth lies ahead for the company as it transforms its new CEO. Intending to improve its supply chain, organization, core capabilities, and talent, there is an expectation that this will pay off in the long run. Company results have been stellar in recent quarters, with triple-digit growth in sales.”
Now that Duos operates in a market where AI rules the day, DUOT stock is even better positioned.
AI Stocks to Buy: Exact Sciences (EXAS)
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) caught the attention of Cathie Wood earlier this month. While discussing the best AI stocks to buy, the famed contrarian investor placed EXAS stock right alongside Tesla, citing the power of excessive data stores.
As Wood sees it, having the data advantage as the AI boom takes shape will help companies like Exact Sciences gain an important edge over competitors. Specifically, Wood believes this company has data on cancer that will help it corner the medical AI market.
As of now, it seems like Wood’s bullish thesis on EXAS stock may be correct. In late 2022, competitor Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) reported poor results from its colon cancer test, sending EXAS stock up. Data also indicates that the medical technology market is expected to keep growing steadily in the coming years. Finally, Insider Intelligence notes that a “critical part [of] AI’s power in the healthcare industry is its ability to analyze a vast amount of data sets.” If so, Exact Sciences is in a clear position to grow as AI continues to revolutionize medical tech.
First Solar (FSLR)
There are multiple reasons why investors should be betting on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). While they don’t necessarily all tie back to the AI boom, this solar energy innovator is still making ample use of AI technology.
First Solar recognized the importance of AI in alternative energy operations a while ago. Its newest U.S factory, located in Ohio, is slated to begin operations within the coming months. Per a news release:
“The facility will be one of the most advanced of its kind in the solar industry, combining highly skilled workers with Industry 4.0 architecture, machine-to-machine communication, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things connectivity to produce a higher degree of automation, precision, and continuous improvement.”
Not only is First Solar implementing AI, but ChatGPT has also recently recognized the importance of solar according to InvestorPlace contributor Chris Markoch. When Markoch asked the chatbot about investing opportunities in clean energy, it pointed straight to “significant advancements in solar panel technology in recent years.”
Of course, ChatGPT did not give specific stock recommendations. Still, FSLR stock is likely to rise within the coming years. Demand for solar energy services is high and many believe this trend will continue at least through 2026.
AI Stocks to Buy: Guardforce AI (GFAI)
It has been a fairly turbulent but overall good year for Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI), a company helping usher in robotic AI solutions for many different industries. In particular, Guardforce’s concierge and delivery robots provide a preview of what the future of work could look like. The company’s technology also has a wide range of applications, ranging from schools and hospitals to shopping malls, factories and more.
A losing streak in the second half did take Guardforce into penny stock territory last year. Since the start of 2023, however, shares have performed very well. GFAI stock is up more than 60% over the past month and almost 90% YTD.
GFAI recently dipped after the company announced plans for a 1-for-40 reverse stock split. Regardless of how the market feels about that prospect, though, investors shouldn’t ignore the company’s potential for the new AI-driven economy. If the robots are coming — and it seems like they are — Guardforce will help lead the charge.
Hyundai (HYMTF)
It’s purely coincidence that this South Korean automaker’s name ends in “ai,” as Hyundai (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) is doubling down on exactly that. Hyundai is known for its reasonably priced, mid-range vehicles. But since the EV race began, the company has also been focused on keeping pace with its rivals through initiatives like partnering with charging innovator Electrify America. Part of this pace-keeping has meant a strong focus on implementing AI in Hyundai’s tech and operations. The company’s website even features a video of a robot showing prospective buyers around an auto dealership.
That’s just where it starts for Hyundai. The company is adding an AI agent, an AI FAQ system and also claims to be revolutionizing mapping technology with its “AI-driven algorithm.” In June 2021, Hyundai acquired controlling interest in Boston Dynamics as well, a company known for its robotics. Since the purchase, Boston Dynamics has helped Hyundai continue its foray into robotics and AI with its vehicles.
At the time of the Boston Dynamics deal, InvestorPlace contributor Joel Baglole speculated that Hyundai would be a good bet among AI stocks. With HYMTF stock up almost 20% YTD, that prediction appears to be correct.
AI Stocks to Buy: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
When it comes to implementing AI in the healthcare field, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) stands out. The firm has garnered considerable praise for its da Vinci and the Ion robotic systems.
Intuitive Surgical is heavily focused on the importance of big data and AI tools in the healthcare industry, from assisting with diagnosis to actually performing surgeries. Per InvestorPlace contributor Josh Enomoto, the potential of the medical AI market is also too great to ignore:
“According to Grand View Research, the global medical robotic systems market size reached a valuation of $16.1 billion in 2021. Experts project that the segment will expand at a double-digit CAGR to reach annual revenue of $76.4 billion. Given that ISRG stock slipped over 14% in the trailing year, the volatility might offer a long-term discounted opportunity.”
ISRG stock is down for the month, but that could make for an excellent buying opportunity. Intuitive Surgical has plenty of growth potential on its own. With the current AI boom taking over, though, it’s a better bet than ever.
Mobileye Global (MBLY)
When it comes to a stock going public, sometimes timing is everything. Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) came public in late October 2022, one month before the release of ChatGPT. For an innovator in the autonomous driving and driver assist technologies spaces, this timing proved to be excellent.
Acquired by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) back in 2017, Mobileye now trades at a higher price than INTC and has outperformed the stock on a YTD basis. In fact, MBLY stock has gained more than 60% since going public.
Now that the AI boom is here, investors have even more reason to love MBLY stock. The company operates on the frontlines of the autonomous driving revolution. Luke Lango has even predicted a “hypergrowth phase” for this sector from 2023 to 2030. Wall Street also remains bullish on MBLY stock. Analysts on TipRanks rate Mobileye stock as a “strong buy.”
AI Stocks to Buy: Nvidia (NVDA)
Once a leader among semiconductor stocks, Nvidia is now being hailed for its potential as an AI boom winner.
InvestorPlace contributor David Moadel recently noted that Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya believes, due to its “full-stack of accelerated silicon/systems/software/developers,” the company is uniquely positioned to “lead the nascent generative AI arms-race among global cloud and enterprise customers.” It’s true that Nvidia boasts an impressive array of products across various tech spaces. This puts the company in an excellent position to take full advantage of demand for innovation as AI transforms the tech sector.
NVDA stock was already on Wall Street’s radar in 2022 amid the race to the metaverse. Now, as AI and the metaverse intersect in important ways, companies like Nvidia have plenty of opportunity to succeed.
Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is a leader in the field of big data analytics, but it also has information security and AI offerings. One analyst also recently speculated that 60% of Palantir’s revenue can be attributed to government contracts. Altogether, given the company’s impressive fourth-quarter earnings, investors clearly shouldn’t disregard PLTR.
PLTR stock did struggle in 2022, but since the new year began, shares have been rising. The AI boom isn’t the only thing pushing up shares, but it’s certainly a factor.
Palantir is an AI stock to buy due to its place at the intersection of two important markets. Data indicates that the AI in cybersecurity market is expected to reach $60.6 billion in 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 21%. That gives Palantir considerable room to run as the government doubles down on both technologies. Add in current enthusiasm for AI stocks and PLTR has big potential.
AI Stocks to Buy: Qualcomm (QCOM)
Nvidia isn’t the only semiconductor company that stands to benefit from the AI boom. Investors should also watch Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Like Palantir, this chipmaker is still recovering from the 2022 bear market, but the AI movement may give QCOM the momentum it needs to start rising again.
Qualcomm is focused on “making AI ubiquitous—expanding beyond mobile and powering other end devices, machines, vehicles, and things.” According to its site, the company has shipped “more than 2 billion AI-capable products” and is working hard on developing its own AI engine.
It has been a difficult year for all chipmakers, but Qualcomm is clearly intent on riding the AI wave back to the top. InvestorPlace contributor Thomas Niel thinks QCOM stock has fallen into bargain territory. That may make QCOM a tempting play for investors before the new bull market sets in.
Qualcomm doesn’t often receive attention in discussions of AI stocks, as it still operates in the shadow of Wall Street darling Nvidia. That doesn’t mean shares aren’t worth considering in the new year, though.
Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
Operating at the forefront of the defense sector, Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) has a vast portfolio of products and services. Not long ago, RTX stock attracted plenty of attention when defense stocks boomed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now that the AI wave is taking over, though, Raytheon can offer investors exposure to this new market through some important yet overlooked areas. The company has implemented AI through many products and services such as cyber missions, constellation management and even synthetic biology.
Interest in how AI can help transform defense technology is only growing. What’s more, Raytheon already has a distinguished history of government contracts. Now that the U.S. is prioritizing the development of AI, RTX stock is in a good position to secure more contracts and continue expanding its reach.
AI Stocks to Buy: Sensata Technologies (ST)
This little-known tech company has been gaining for weeks, right under Wall Street’s nose. Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) operates in the lnternet of Things (IoT) solutions space, concentrating on areas such as electrical protection. Like Duos, it’s part of a fairly niche market and, also like Duos, ST stock has been performing well lately. Shares are up 17% over the past month.
Sensata kicked off 2023 by announcing the launch of Sensata INSIGHTS, a brand that provides IoT solutions for many in-demand sectors, including logistics and supply chain. Per a company release:
“The portfolio includes proprietary hardware and software platforms for applying powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence to derive key insights.”
This makes ST stock one to watch as the AI boom continues to develop. Sensata may get little attention right now, but it provides for a vast range of clients, offering important services to the aerospace and defense, automotive and trucking industries, among others. The company is even exploring advanced air mobility. AI has implications for all of these fields.
SentinelOne (S)
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is implementing AI across the cybersecurity space, but it’s not new to the AI market. On the contrary, the company has been heavily focused on behavioral AI and what it can do for cybersecurity.
SentinelOne describes its behavioral AI engine as creating “a set of footprints that enable an organization to trace incidents back to find out who’s to blame for an indicator of compromise (IOC).” This system requires little-to-no human oversight, making it only more desirable amid increasing cybercrime.
S stock has declined considerably over the past six months — down more than 40% — but that should make it an appealing buy-the-dip opportunity. SentinelOne may not seem as stable as its larger, better-established cybersecurity peers, but it is well-positioned to start rising once Wall Street catches on. After all, the demand for cybersecurity isn’t going away anytime soon and the AI wave is riding high.
AI Stocks to Buy: Siemens (SIEGY)
Investors should be paying more attention to what European companies are doing with AI right now. Based in Germany, Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) is one of the world’s largest industrial manufacturers, with products spanning a variety of industries. Recently, though, the company has doubled down on AI — specifically on empathic computing which it calls “the next-level digital companion or chatbot.” Siemens is also exploring how AI can impact industrial design, automation and IoT.
Like other AI stocks to buy, Siemens recognized the power of AI as an industry-defining growth driver long before the launch of ChatGPT. InvestorPlace contributor Muslim Farooque also noted the company’s “colossal growth runway” as an automation play in September 2022.
Since the current AI boom has grown, this growth runway has only expanded. A company with Siemens’ reach and resources could usher in a robot revolution for Europe and beyond.
Snowflake (SNOW)
For the less risk-averse investor, Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) offers some tempting exposure to the AI market. Noted for its steady growth in the cloud computing space, the company has given investors plenty of reason to like it. Despite taking some hits in 2022 as tech stocks collectively struggled, SNOW stock is still up more than 20% YTD.
As Snowflake notes, its platform was “designed from the ground up to support machine learning and AI-driven data science applications.” What’s more, the platform allows users to build their own machine learning models, thereby bringing AI into their businesses themselves.
This makes SNOW stock an excellent bet for the AI-driven economy as more and more enterprises recognize the importance of AI and increase their own reliance on this new technology. Snowflake also offers cybersecurity and various data services, but its AI capabilities particularly make SNOW interesting right now.
AI Stocks to Buy: SoundHound AI (SOUN)
We don’t often see notable institutional investment in penny stocks, but SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) has seen some notable institutional interest. Although SOUN stock still trades under the $5 mark, shares are up more than 180% for the past month, poised to ride the AI wave directly out of the penny stock category.
This growth hasn’t been driven by hype alone. The company also recently reported positive pre-earnings news that sent shares up in late January.
SOUN will likely worry some investors, as it’s still a penny stock with plenty of volatility. However, SoundHound is worth watching as AI momentum continues to spread.
Operating in the audio and speech recognition space may give SoundHound an edge, offering a wide range of applications. The company even has the potential to help restaurants address current labor shortages with “breakthrough voice AI.”
Splunk (SPLK)
This software innovator recently announced layoffs, but that doesn’t mean Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) isn’t destined for growth in 2023. SPLK stock has demonstrated impressive gains over the past month, enjoying AI boom momentum.
Splunk offers users cloud and enterprise security platforms. The company is also heavily invested in helping consumers understand the importance of AI as a tool for both large and small businesses. As InvestorPlace contributor Muslim Farooque reports:
“[Splunk] is a juggernaut in Big Data, providing AI-driven insights to thousands of companies worldwide. It’s grown its customer base at a rapid pace and has quickly become one of the industry-leading data providers.”
As Farooque adds, Splunk has an impressive client list that includes many members of the Fortune 100 list. Somewhat similar to Snowflake but trading at a lower price point, SPLK stock should entice investors who consider smaller AI-related stocks to be too risky.
AI Stocks to Buy: Stem (STEM)
I have described Stem (NYSE:STEM) as the “undiscovered gem of the AI market” before and for good reason. This company is noted for its innovations in clean energy management, but it has also stepped into the AI ring. Further, by launching a joint “eMobility offering” with EV charging innovator ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT), the company has found an excellent way to benefit from both the AI and clean energy waves. Per a statement:
“The offering is expected to integrate Athena®, Stem’s clean energy platform, on-site energy storage, and ChargePoint’s Express Platform to help drive cost savings and maximize value now and over the lifetime of the assets.”
Investors shouldn’t ignore the importance of these two markets. Precedence Research expects the market for AI in renewable energy to reach $75.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.9%. That means there’s significant opportunity for both STEM stock and CHPT to grow.
The Trade Desk (TTD)
Recently reporting impressive Q4 earnings, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is enjoying an excellent month, gaining more than 30%. That is likely due in part to current AI momentum.
An innovator in the field of marketing and advertising automation, The Trade Desk is doing an excellent job recovering from its late 2022 declines. InvestorPlace contributor Bret Kenwell has categorized TTD stock as a “hypergrowth” play, predicting significant growth through 2030. Thanks to its strategic implementation of AI, The Trade Desk is also better positioned than ever to deliver on that prediction.
Called Koa, The Trade Desk’s AI analyzes web-wide data to help users optimize their marketing campaigns for the best results. According to the company, Koa is unique because of its adjustability, giving users the ability to view and understand every optimization.
Many predict that AI will change the face of marketing. If it does, The Trade Desk will certainly help usher in this new chapter, making TTD stock a potential winner.
AI Stocks to Buy: UiPath (PATH)
When it comes to AI, Cathie Wood isn’t only betting on EXAS stock. Wood is also bullish on UiPath (NYSE:PATH), a leader in robotic process automation (RPA) technology.
Given PATH stock’s performance lately, Wood’s strategy may be paying off. Even announcing layoffs in November 2022 hasn’t stopped shares from riding the AI boom. PATH is up more than 10% for the past month and looks poised to keep rising as investors embrace automation innovators.
Back in December 2022, UiPath reported impressive earnings, beating analyst expectations. After shedding well over 50% of its value last year, PATH is an excellent example of a pick to buy before the AI boom sends shares soaring again. Given recent progress and growing enthusiasm for automation, UiPath’s day in the sun may come sooner than later.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
