Tonight’s U.S. vice presidential debate is perhaps the most consequential VP debate ever for investors. Coming off the heels of a shouting-filled presidential debate, President Donald Trump immediately fell ill from the novel coronavirus. In the days since, the S&P 500 has swung erratically up and down … putting the focus squarely on Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris to clarify their party’s message.

The VP debate is scheduled to take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The debate begins at 9 p.m. Eastern and runs for 90 minutes, as Harris and Pence square off against the backdrop of Trump’s Covid-19 hospitalization.

As the coronavirus once again takes the spotlight, this VP debate could have huge implications for the economy. Which is why InvestorPlace’s live blogging team will provide real-time debate analysis and economic commentary leading up to and through the entire debate.

How Can You Profit From Vaccines Ahead of Election Day?

[Wednesday, October 7, 6:36 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Astute investors need to listen up. How will Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris discuss the race to develop — and approve — a novel coronavirus vaccine tonight?

Last week, both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden shared support for Operation Warp Speed and generally, the need to offer struggling Americans a cure. But Trump has long been criticized for having an alternative agenda. He wants to offer early approval to a vaccine maker before Election Day. Talk about boosting your chance at the polls!

This position is even more in focus now that Trump himself has the coronavirus. The president received experimental treatments, including treatments that have not yet received emergency-use authorization, over the weekend. These included drugs from Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD ) and Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN ), as well as the steroid dexamethasone. Will Pence use this to build up support for a Republican ticket? How will Harris balance appealing to voter desire for a treatment with Democratic rebukes of Trump?

Importantly, investors also have a lot to consider ahead of the debate thanks to the newest brawl between the White House and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA, in hopes of easing worries over a complicated agenda, announced the publication of new guidelines for vaccine makers. These guidelines laid out what data were necessary for an EUA, and pushed the timeline past Election Day. The White House shot back, blocking those guidelines from taking effect.

Voters want a cure, but they also want to be safe. Pence and Harris must navigate this tonight, representing their party stances on the future of Operation Warp Speed. If they seem bullish, we could see companies like Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY ), which just announced its intent to seek EUA for an antibody treatment, bounce.

Stimulus Funding Is in Focus Ahead of VP Debate

[Wednesday, October 7, 6:01 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Put simply, the novel coronavirus matters for voters more than ever before.

Republicans and Democrats have struggled to make sense of news that President Donald Trump tested positive. How do progressive rivals get in necessary blows without being seen as unfair or wishing a sick man ill will? And what would his illness — and his experience with hospitalization and unproven treatments — mean for the future of coronavirus relief?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi initially thought she knew the answer to that question, calling on airlines to stop furloughs. She was determined to work with Republicans, hoping they would now see eye to eye. Trump halted that progress, saying he would not negotiate on stimulus measures until after Election Day. Just hours later, he reversed course, saying he would welcome standalone measures such as a second round of $1,200 payments.

Tonight, this stimulus will certainly be in focus. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will hopefully deliver a no-nonsense and shouting-free look at each ticket’s policies. Will Pence soften the Republican stance on funding, aiming to appeal to worried voters? Will Harris make big promises of what former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver? At this point, a second round of stimulus measures is much about boosting consumer spending and helping Americans make ends meet during a long-lasting recession. Not much progress has come since enhanced unemployment benefits expired this summer.

Although it is unclear how exactly the debate will be structured, as the Commission on Presidential Debates has not released official themes, there is no doubt stimulus funding will come up. As Kalinda Ukanwa, an assistant professor of marketing as the USC Marshall School of Business, told InvestorPlace, updates on the coronavirus would go a long way.

“We live in a pandemic world which could potentially last for another year. For that reason, I am most interested in hearing how each candidate would tackle Covid public health risks while resuscitating the economy. What do Pence and Harris propose that would help Americans sustain themselves while we wait for a medical solution to Covid-19?”

Will Ukanwa — and so many others — see their wish come true?

