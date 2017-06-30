7 All-American Stocks to Buy This 4th of July

This coming weekend will be full of barbecues, fireworks and red, white and blue. It’s the American way when it comes to the Fourth of July holiday weekend. But there are more ways to celebrate than with hotdogs and burgers. Instead, investors could look at a number of American stocks to buy.

While we’ve seen a recent selloff in technology stocks, it has been dragging some other stocks down too. Perhaps if we’re lucky, we’ll get a moderate correction that lets up scoop up some of the best stocks to buy — but this time, on a discount.

For the patriotic types, we have a look at seven of the best stocks to buy, but with a twist. This is a look at All-American stocks, where their roots can be traced back to American innovation, hustle and drive.

Sure, we didn’t have room to include every American pastime, but that doesn’t discredit the list we have put together. Let’s take a look.

