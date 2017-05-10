10 Best Stocks to Buy for the Market’s Next Big Rally

Broad markets are at or near all-time highs. Over the past year, the S&P 500 has gained 15.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has nearly doubled that return, rising 29.7% off the back of strength at tech titans like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), up 56.5%, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), up 44%, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), up 30%.

After those torrid gains, it’s not hard to worry that overall upside in U.S. markets might be near an end. The U.S. economy has strengthened, but overseas performance remains middling at best.

A post-election run already has priced in some benefit from uncertain and unclear tax reform plans from the new administration. Rising credit card charge-offs and weakening credit in the auto space imply potential consumer worries down the road. Overall, the U.S. stock market doesn’t look cheap.

But all hope is not lost. There’s still reason to see more improvement from a slow and steady economic recovery. A well-received tax plan at this point could provide added benefits. And cleaned-up corporate balance sheets and still-low Treasury yields make the U.S. equities market one of, if not the, most attractive in the world.

For investors seeing more upside in U.S. equities, here are 10 stocks positioned for another leg up in the bull market. Some are riskier than others, but all should beat the market — as long as the market keeps rising.

