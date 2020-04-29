Latest Stocks to Buy Updates:

4 Retail Stocks to Buy Now as States Reopen

[Wednesday, April 29, 12:43 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It’s no secret that retailers have underperformed the broader market in 2020, as stay-at-home orders and lockdowns forced many to close. But as we reported yesterday, some retailers are starting to see light at the other end of the tunnel.

U.S. mall operator Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG ) announced Tuesday that it would begin reopening 49 of its properties. The real estate investment trust is following in the footsteps of many southern states leading the push to reopen.

According to Bank of America analysts, four retail stocks will particularly benefit (subscription required). The firm’s buy list includes Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL ), Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST ), Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE ) and TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX ).

Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson said these are stocks to buy because they are in off-mall locations and lack e-commerce presences. This means they will rally the most as states reopen.

BURL, ROST, FIVE and TJX stock are all up more than 4% in intraday trading.

9 Stocks to Buy for the Post-Pandemic World

[Wednesday, April 29, 12:21 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto has a wake-up call for investors. The novel coronavirus is changing life as we know it, and some of these drastic shifts won’t reverse. With that in mind, how should investors plan to profit from the world’s new normal?

Well, Enomoto is looking at nine quirky stocks to buy that capitalize on post-pandemic trends:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP

(NASDAQ: Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU

(NASDAQ: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN

(NASDAQ: Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH

(NASDAQ: Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB

(NYSE: Champignon Brands (OTCMKTS: SHRMF

(OTCMKTS: MindMed (OTCMKTS: MMEDF

(OTCMKTS: Carvana (NYSE: CVNA

(NYSE: RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ: RICK

Buy Gilead Stock on Clinical Trial News

[Wednesday, April 29, 11:53 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

On Wednesday morning, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD ) released news that has the market soaring. GILD stock itself is up 5.7% in intraday trading.

Gilead’s remdesivir has long been a leading candidate in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Remdesivir is an antiviral medication, originally developed as a potential treatment for the Ebola virus. On Wednesday, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reported that remdesivir helped patients recover more quickly than standard care.

In other words, the drug met its primary endpoint in the study.

In a separate press release from Gilead, the company reported that five-day and 10-day doses of remdesivir have similar outcomes in terms of patient status. More results from this study — which did not include a comparison group — will be released in a peer-reviewed journal in the coming weeks.

Both news items have investors cheering. And InvestorPlace contributors have long been telling readers to buy GILD stock. Just last week, InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango recommended buying shares even as they sunk on bad news. At the time, leaked World Health Organization documents indicated remdesivir wasn’t effective in China-based trials.

Now, GILD stock is certainly one to buy. Its star drug has the potential to reopen the economy and protect the world from what has been a life-changing pandemic.

Someone Watching Tonight Could Become a Millionaire

[Wednesday, April 29, 11:26 a.m.]

Contributed by Matt McCall

The cryptocurrency “Halvening” event will occur in the middle of May…

Which is just days from now.

This special situation will cut the amount of new bitcoins in HALF overnight.

But more importantly, it will send certain altcoins soaring higher than most people imagine possible.

The last time the Halvening event occurred four years ago, these extraordinary gains were seen in the altcoin market:

Verge shot up 1,362,400%.

Reddcoin soared 72,400%.

And NEO rose 134,453%.

You must discover how to position yourself before this historic event takes place — and the biggest profits are made.

That’s why I’m making it easier than ever to join my Ultimate Crypto research service … and discover the full cryptocurrency model portfolio we’ve created.

For tonight only…

I’m giving all my readers an instant $2,000 savings off the normal Ultimate Crypto rate.

This means we’re cutting the price in more than half.

But this is important: This $2,000 discount is only available tonight.

To discover the full details, all you have to do is attend our online event, the 2020 Crypto Millionaire Summit .

It all happens tonight, April 29, at 7 p.m. ET. You don’t want to miss this…

Click here to reserve your spot for free .

Stocks Open Higher Even as GDP Contracts

[Wednesday, April 29, 9:31 a.m]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Investors are gearing up for a good today, even as they learn GDP contracted by 4.8% in the first quarter. Perhaps that’s just not surprising — even though it came in worse than estimates.

Regardless, there’s a lot of green in the major indices today. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all opened solidly higher.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.92%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 1.5%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 2.15%

3 Stocks That Will Benefit from Oil Storage Demand

[Tuesday, April 28, 3:40 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It’s no secret that crude oil storage — or the lack thereof — is driving the market. Last week, panic over the supply-demand imbalance sent crude oil prices negative. Stocks went tumbling, too.

But as research firm CFRA points out, there are winners in this chaos. Companies that are well-positioned in terms of storage capacity should see their stocks gain.

From CFRA analyst Stewart Glickman, via CNBC (subscription required):

“Firms with available storage space are going to fetch strong pricing, given too many producers are seeking places to shelve unneeded crude.”

So who are the winners? West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for crude, is trading at $13 for June delivery. But later months are trading at higher prices, which incentivizes storage. With this logic, companies with the most storage space win.

Plains All American (NYSE: PAA ) and NuStar (NYSE: NS ) each have 10%-12% of the country’s storage capacity. Glickman is also hot on Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX ). Phillips 66 is most known for being in the refiner business, but it has 5.5% of U.S. storage capacity.

InvestorPlace’s Will Ashworth agreed with Glickman at the end of March. He included PSX stock on his list of the top 10 best value stocks to own for 2020. Ashworth says it’s simply a triple threat.

As oil continues to be in focus, keep an eye on these three stocks.

Meat Stocks Are Climbing on Trump’s Plan

[Tuesday, April 28, 1:51 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Smithfield Foods’ CEO warned of devastating impacts to the supply chain when his company was forced to close a pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Over the weekend, Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN ) took out a full-page ad in The New York Times, declaring that meat plant closures were “breaking” the supply chain in the United States.

Certainly these CEOs were not the only ones worried about the U.S. supply chain. Higher prices for meat — and grocery store shortages — had many consumers afraid.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump hinted at a major response to the meat problem. According to Bloomberg, he’s planning to use the Defense Production Act to keep meat-processing plants open. Because plants have closed as workers contracted Covid-19, the government would issue them additional personal protective equipment.

Prior to this announcement, estimates showed that as much as 80% of the country’s meat production could shut down. The Sioux Falls plant alone accounted for 5% of U.S. pork.

Investors like the news. TSN stock is up 6.4% in intraday trading, and JBS (OTCMKTS: JBSAY ) stock is up 5.2% on the day.

Ignore the Pandemic Pseudoscience and Buy 5G Stocks

[Monday, April 27, 4:55 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace analyst Louis Navellier is fed up with the pandemic pseudoscience. Conspiracy theorists are claiming exposure to 5G radiation weakens the body’s immune system, making people more susceptible to the novel coronavirus.

But as Navellier writes, there’s no real science to that. And there’s definitely no science behind people burning down 5G cellular towers in Europe.

Pseudoscientists conveniently don’t take the time to explain that there’s two types of radiation — ionizing and non-ionizing. 5G technology relies on non-ionizing radiation. It can’t hurt you.

With that in mind, investors should get serious about major opportunities in 5G ahead, like Navellier’s favorite company in the space. This pick relies on radio-frequency technology and is set to profit off of every aspect of 5G.

So, don’t listen to the conspiracy theorists. Stay inside, stay safe. And if you’re ready to learn more about opportunities in 5G, read the rest of Navellier’s thoughts here.

Japan’s Plan to Approve Remdesivir Is a Catalyst for Gilead

[Monday, April 27, 4:38 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In his daily column, InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell highlighted a serious catalyst for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD ) stock. On Monday, Japanese news site Kyodo reported that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to fast track approval for remdesivir. A different official said Monday remdesivir could be in use as early as next month to treat Covid-19.

Despite the good news, GILD stock closed higher by only 0.33% on Monday. For investors, remdesivir is still a critical treatment to watch, as trials are underway around the world.

Reuters reported Friday that key results from a U.S. trial could come as early as mid-May, and preliminary results could come sooner. This trial, led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, began in February.